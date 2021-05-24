Billboard Music Awards 2021 took place on Sunday, 23rd May 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The awards were attended by many celebrities including Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

Nick hosted the show, and also performed with his brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas, and DJ Marshmellow. Well, a few days ago, Nick had injured his rib, however, that didn’t stop him from hosting and performing at the awards.

Priyanka took to Instagram write an appreciation post for her husband Nick. The actress posted a picture and captioned it as, “Husband appreciation post�. Not even a cracked rib can stop this force of nature. So proud of you baby. With everything you do! Your work ethic, your pursuit of excellence! You inspire me everyday! Crushed it today! I love you so much!”

Nick replied on PeeCee’s post, “I love you more.”

Well, Priyanka and Nick have always given couple goals. Their social media PDA is loved by their fans.

Talking about Priyanka’s movies, the actress will be seen in films like The Matrix 4 and Text for You. She will also be seen in Amazon Studio’s series Citadel which stars Richard Madden as the male lead.

Currently, Priyanka doesn’t have a Hindi film in her kitty. However, a couple of months ago, while interacting with her fans the actress had stated that she will have a Hindi release next year. Well, we are sure her fans are eagerly waiting for an official announcement about the movie.