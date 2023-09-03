25.3 C
Headline Story

Biden-Modi meeting on September 8

By: Shelbin MS

US president Joe Biden will travel to India next week to participate in the G20 Summit and will have a bilateral meeting with prime minister Narendra Modi on September 8, the White House has announced.

India, president of the G20, will host global leaders for the summit scheduled to take place on September 9 and 10 in New Delhi.

During the summit, Biden will “commend” Modi for his leadership of the G20, the White House said.

G20 partners will discuss a range of joint efforts to tackle global issues, including the clean energy transition and combatting climate change.

They will also discuss ways to mitigate the economic and social impacts of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine, and increase the capacity of multilateral development banks, including the World Bank, to better fight poverty.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world’s major developed and developing economies. The members represent around 85 per cent of the global GDP, more than 75 per cent of the global trade and about two-thirds of the world population.

But Chinese president Xi Jinping is going to skip the summit and premier Li Qiang is set to represent China at the conclave, people familiar with the development said on Saturday (2).

Russian President Vladimir Putin has already conveyed to Modi his decision to not attend the summit in-person as he has to focus on the “special military operation” in Ukraine.

(PTI)

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

