India and Sunrisers Hyderabad paceman Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been ruled out injured for the rest of the Indian Premier League season, his franchise said Tuesday.

Delhi Capitals leg-spinner Amit Mishra has also been ruled out of the IPL season, with a finger injury.

Kumar, 30, limped off the field in his team’s match against Chennai Super Kings last week with a muscle strain in his thigh, and missed the next game on Sunday.

“Bhuvneshwar Kumar is ruled out of #Dream11IPL 2020 due to injury. We wish him a speedy recovery!,” Hyderabad said in a statement.

Indian left-arm quick Prithvi Raj Yarra will replace Kumar for the remainder of the season, which is being played in the United Arab Emirates.

The loss of Kumar, who has played 21 Tests and 114 ODIs for India, is the second blow to the David Warner-led side after Australia’s Mitchell Marsh was ruled out of the Twenty20 tournament due to an ankle injury in the first week.

Reports in Indian media suggested Kumar’s injury could rule him out for at least six to eight months, putting him in doubt for India’s tour of Australia in December.

Amit Mishra has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after injuring his finger against the Kolkata Knight Riders, his team said Monday.

The 37-year-old, who last played for India in a Twenty20 match against England in February 2017, has been one of the top performers in league cricket.

“(Mishra) sustained a flexor tendon injury to the ring finger of his bowling hand whilst attempting to take a return catch off his bowling (this Saturday),” Delhi Capitals said in a statement.

“Mishra will now consult with a specialist over the next few days to determine the most appropriate course of management for this unfortunate injury.”

Other players, including Mishra’s Delhi teammate and Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, have also faced injury scares during this year’s IPL.

Many players are returning to competitive cricket for the first time after a months-long virus lockdown in India.