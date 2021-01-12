Bhumi Pednekar has been in the industry from the past six years and has featured in many successful films. She has also made a mark an actress with her performance in movies like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Sonchiriya, Lust Stories, Saand Ki Aankh, Bala and others.

Recently, while talking about how cinema has been changing for actresses, Bhumi stated, “Through all the eras of cinema, there have always been films that have stood out for progressive portrayal of women. Even in the 90s, cause I am a 90s kid, be it Rangeela, DDLJ, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai – there were movies which had women play strong characters. So, luckily a massive change had already started before I became an actress and it definitely helped me. Jaya ma’am, Shabana ma’am, Smita ma’am, Sridevi ma’am, Hema ma’am, Rekha ma’am – they have all done some wholesome cinema and contributed greatly towards how women were portrayed on screen.”

“As a female actor, I am not just expected to be in a film just to add glamour or to be in a song or to be an object of admiration. There is a lot more that I am contributing to a film today. I feel women today are at a much better place and in a much better position to command respect for their craft,” she added.

Further talking about choices of actresses these days, Bhumi said, “If you look at Kareena Kapoor, she has done a Chameli and a Fevicol Se, if you look at the choices of actresses today, you will see that everyone is being so different and diverse and that’s just amazing. Today, people expect something from an actress like me and that’s my brand of cinema, my credibility and I’m grateful for the responsibility that audiences have placed on me.”

Talking about Bhumi’s movie, the actress is currently busy with the shooting of Badhaai Do. The movie also stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead role.