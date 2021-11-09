A couple of weeks ago, we reported that Shahid Kapoor is set to collaborate with filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar on a high-profile film for Netflix. Reportedly, the said project is the adaptation of a French thriller called Nuit Blanche (Sleepless Night).

Later, several media outlets reported that Bhumi Pednekar was in talks to play the female lead opposite Shahid Kapoor. The latest we hear that the Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015) actress has turned down the offer.

“Bhumi was approached for the role. The makers felt she will fit the bill as Shahid’s wife and although the film primarily traces one day in Shahid’s life, Bhumi’s role is extremely important and pivotal. The makers had offered the film to Bhumi a few weeks ago,” a source close to the development informs a publication.

Revealing what led her to say no to the offer, the source goes on to add, “Bhumi feels there is meat lacking in her part and that’s why she decided to say no to it. After her rejection, the makers are now on the hunt for another heroine to play the lead opposite Shahid.”

The story of the film takes place over a night and is about a father trying to save his kidnapped child from the mafia.

According to reports, Zafar is planning to mount the remake on a large scale with several adrenaline pumping action sequences. The team is looking at beginning production towards the end of the years, as per reports.

Tags: Bhumi Pednekar, Shahid Kapoor, Ali Abbas Zafar, Netflix