Bhumi Pednekar has joined Arjun Kapoor on the cast of the upcoming suspense drama thriller The Lady Killer, reports a publication. Filmmaker Ajay Bahl is directing the film for producers Bhushan Kumar and Shaailesh R Singh. If the reports of Pednekar pairing with Kapoor turn out to be true, The Lady Killer will mark their first collaboration on the big screen.

Spilling more details, a source close to the development informs the publication, “The makers were extremely keen to get Bhumi onboard, and the actress too loved the script. The paperwork and other formalities are currently underway. Meanwhile, Ajay has begun work on the pre-production, and the film is expected to go on the floors soon.”

Revealing what gravitated him towards the script of The Lady Killer, Arjun Kapoor had earlier said, “It was gripping, intriguing, and emotionally charged. I could not put the script down from the moment I started reading it. I am very excited to be a part of this journey with my amazing producers Bhushan sir, Shaailesh sir and, of course, my director Ajay Bahl sir. I cannot wait to begin prep for my role. It is going to be my most challenging role yet but I am excited.”

The Lady Killer is billed as the story of a small town “playboy” who falls in love with a “self-destructive beauty” and their whirlwind romance.

Meanwhile, Bhumi Pednekar next will be seen in Badhaai Do and Raksha Bandhan. Arjun Kapoor, on the other hand, has Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns and Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s Kuttey on his platter. All these films are set to enter theatres next year in 2022.

