After much speculation, it has been confirmed that the eagerly awaited horror-comedy film Bhoot Police will have its direct-to-digital premiere on streaming media platform, Disney+ Hotstar. The makers made the official announcement today on 5th July by dropping the first look posters of Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor’s characters.

While Khan will be seen playing the role of Vibhooti in the film, Arjun Kapoor plays a character named Chiraunji. This is the first time when both actors are working together on a film.

Aside from Khan and Kapoor, Bhoot Police also stars Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles. The horror-comedy was earlier slated for a theatrical release on September 10, 2021. However, the makers have now decided to release it digitally on Disney+ Hotstar.

Talking about the release, producer Ramesh Taurani told a publication, “Look, I was supposed to release Bhoot Police in September 2021. I felt that it would be better in the present scenario if I stick to my original month. So yes, Bhoot Police will be released on OTT mostly in September or October.”

Director Pawan Kirpalani said in a statement: “I am thrilled to have Saif and Arjun come together for this entertaining feature. Both of them will be seen bringing their trademark fun elements to the brand-new avatars they will portray in this film.”

Apart from Bhoot Police, Saif Ali Khan will also be seen in filmmaker Om Raut’s next Adipurush. The magnum-opus stars Prabhas as Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Khan as Lankesh, also knows as Ravan. He will also star in the official remake of the successful Tamil film Vikram Vedha (2017).

Arjun Kapoor, on the other hand, next stars in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2. A sequel to the 2014 film Ek Villain, the action thriller also features John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria on the cast.

