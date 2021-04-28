After wrapping up an important shooting schedule in Manali in February, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani had commenced the next schedule of their much-awaited film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in Mumbai in March, which was also joined by seasoned actress Tabu.

However, soon after Aryan tested positive for the coronavirus and later all shooting activities were put on hold as the state of Maharashtra announced stricter guidelines to curb the spread of the virus in the second wave.

The latest update suggests that Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu might resume filming from the second or third week of May. A source close to the development tells an entertainment portal, “That’s the plan the makers have as of now. They want to start shooting again from May, but everything will also depend on the Covid situation around their planned date.”

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 went on floors in Jaipur in 2020. After wrapping up the first schedule in the pink city of India, the team moved to Lucknow for the next schedule and shot there until India went into a complete lockdown in March 2020. A small portion will be shot in Lucknow at a later date, we hear.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani under their respective banners T-Series Films and Cine1 Studios, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the sequel to the 2007 blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa, starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja in principal roles. While Priyadarshan helmed the original film, the sequel is being directed by Anees Bazmee.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan is looking forward to the release of his next film Dhamaka, directed by Ram Madhvani. It is set to premiere on Netflix soon. Kiara Advani, on the other hand, waits for the release of Dharma Productions’ Shershaah, alongside Sidharth Malhotra. She also has Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Mr Lele, and Karram Kurram in the pipeline.

Tags: Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2