Tuesday, September 5, 2023
Bharat Mata Ki Jai: Big B amid debate over ‘President of Bharat’ reference on G20 invite

By: Shelbin MS

“Bharat mata ki jai,” megastar Amitabh Bachchan said on Tuesday as debate spiralled over a G20 dinner invitation which described Droupadi Murmu as “President of Bharat”.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan shared on X a G20 dinner invitation from President Murmu which described her position as “President of Bharat”, leading to allegations from the Opposition that the government was trying to change the name of the country from India to Bharat.

Bachchan took X, formerly known as Twitter, and simply wrote, “Bharat mata ki jai.” He also shared a tricolour emoji with the post.

There has been no official word from the government on the issue yet.

The G20 Summit is being held in Delhi on September 9 and 10 under India’s presidency and several heads of state from across the world, including US President Joe Biden, are attending the event.

