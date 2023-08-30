19.9 C
Entertainment

BFI London Film Festival adds Deepa Mehta and Tarsem Singh’s films to competition

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Deepa Mehta, Tarsem Singh Dhandwar, Lukas Moodysson, and Ryusuke Hamaguchi are among the filmmakers whose titles have made it to the official competition section of the upcoming 67th edition of the British Film Institute’s (BFI) London Film Festival.

Eleven films have been selected to screen in the official competition, competing for the best film award. Another eleven titles will be screened in the first feature competition, competing for the Sutherland Award. Eight titles will play in the documentary competition, and the winner will be taking home the Grierson Award.

Here is the list of selections shared on the BFI’s website –

Official Competition

Baltimore (Ireland-UK, directed by Christine Molloy and Joe Lawlor)
Dear Jassi (India, directed by Tarsem Singh Dhandwar)
Europa (Austria-UK, directed by Sudabeh Mortezai)
Evil Does Not Exist (Japan, by Ryusuke Hamaguchi)
Fingernails (USA, directed by Christos Nikou)Gasoline Rainbow (USA, directed by Bill Ross IV, Turner Ross)
I Am Sirat (Canada, directed by Deepa Mehta and Sirat Taneja)
The Royal Hotel (Australia, directed by Kitty Green)
Self Portrait: 47 Km 2020 (China, directed by Zhang Mengqi)
Starve Acre (UK, directed by Daniel Kokotajlo)
Together 99 (Sweden-Denmark, directed by Lukas Moodysson)

First Feature Competition

Black Dog (UK, directed by George Jaques)
Earth Mama (USA, directed by Savanah Leaf)
Hoard (UK, directed by Luna Carmoon)
In Camera (UK, directed by Naqqash Khalid)
Mambar Pierrette (Belgium-Cameroon, directed by Rosine Mbakam)
Paradise Is Burning (Sweden-Italy-Denmark-Finland, directed by Mika Gustafson)
Penal Cordillera (Chile-Brazil, directed by Felipe Carmona)
The Queen of My Dreams (Canada, directed by Fawzia Mirza)
Sky Peals (UK, directed by Moin Hussain)
Tiger Stripes (Malaysia-Taiwan-Singapore-France-Germany-Netherlands-Indonesia-Qatar, directed by Amanda Nell Eu)
Tuesday (UK-USA, directed by Daina O. Pusić)

Documentary Competition

Bye Bye Tiberias (France-Palestine-Belgium-Qatar, directed by Lina Soualem)
Celluloid Underground (UK-Iran, directed by Ehsan Khoshbakht)
Chasing Chasing Amy (USA, directed by Sav Rodgers)
A Common Sequence (USA-Mexico, directed by Mary Helena Clark, Mike Gibisser)
Dancing on the Edge of a Volcano (Germany-Lebanon, directed by Cyril Aris)
The Klezmer Project (Austria-Argentina, directed by Leandro Koch, Paloma Schachmann)
Queendom (France-USA, directed by Agniia Galdanova)
The Taste of Mango (UK-USA, directed by Chloe Abrahams)

The winners of these four competitive awards will be chosen by LFF Awards Juries, the members of which the BFI said will be announced in the coming weeks.

The latest edition of the BFI fest will take place from October 4 to 15 at venues in London and around the UK.

