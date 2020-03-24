Preview Australian A League:

They’re still a few sports that take bets so let’s focus on the Sports you can bet on right now and the Australian Soccer ‘A’ League is still on and matches are on-going. The ‘A’ League is the top level of football In Australia and the competition features 11 teams and we are currently in the round of 24 out of 29 then heading into the play-offs to crown the winner of the competition at the ‘Grand Final’.

There have been many top Soccer players to come out of Australia including Tim Cahill, Mark Shwarzer and Mark Viduka who all made a big impact in the Premier League in UK and also delivered on the world stage.

Currently sitting at the top of the Australian ‘A’ League is Sydney FC who have a commanding lead over their nearest rivals. Melbourne City and Wellington Phoenix are the closest challenges and looking to set up a play-off position and perform well in this period. Perth Glory are also in a smart position to reach the play-offs and in contention for the big prize.

The League will continue behind closed doors so head over to your preferred bookie and enjoy the Australian ‘A’ League.

Two matches take place on Monday 23rd March which are Newcastle Jets at home to Melbourne City. The visitors are slight favourites to get the win and maintain their 2nd place in the table and come into this match in very confident mood after a 4-2 away win at Central Coast Mariners. Check out tip below for this match.

The 2nd match on Monday 23rd March is Perth Glory hosting Western United FC. These sides are 5th and 6th in the League and only separated by a few points. The home team Perth Glory are odds on favourites to grab the victory however Western United FC can put up a strong performance and the underdogs in this match could cause a few problems.

Indian Premier League

The Indian Premier League is currently delaying the start, though once a confirmed start date is set it’s no surprise that at the top of the betting market to win the Indian Premier League this year is Mumbai Indians who are 5.0 (4/1) to regain their title and win the tournament for a 5th time. With Rohit Sharma are captain, he will look to lead his team to top position in the group stage then follow up with a final win. Kieron Pollard is likely to once again be a star player for Mumbai this year.

Futures Betting

With many top Sporting Events around the world suspended, this enables a chance to look at futures markets in more detail. With the NFL trades going on there is lots of free agents moving around and non-more so than Tom Brady leaving the New England Patriots .

Elsewhere keep an eye on out of contract players moving to new franchises as this could well be the missing jigsaw in their roster and bets on the ‘Division’ ‘Conference’ or even the ‘SuperBowl’ itself could be value come the tie the regular season starts and your bet is looking better than it does when you placed it.

Tips

Melbourne City are full of confidence right now and scoring plenty of goals. Expect then to put on another top performance and beat Central Cost Mariners.

Western United FC travel to Perth Glory and they can be backed on the Asian Handicap in this match as outlined below. They are in decent form so will head to Perth and take the game to the hosts.

Sydney FC are looking strong at the top of the League and have a commanding position. However in the play-offs anything can happen as teams fight it out to make the Grand Final and lift the trophy. They have been the most consistent team so far in the domestic League and should also make this count in the play-offs to be crowned champions.

Top Tip

2.0 (13/10) +130 Melbourne City to beat Central Coast Mariners on Monday 23rd March

1.67 (4/6) -167 Western United FC +1.25 on Asian handicap to beat Perth Glory on Monday 23rd March

2.0 (Evens) +100 Sydney FC to win Australian ‘A’ League Grand Final 2020