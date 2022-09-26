Bestway Group, the country’s leading foreign investor, has announced financial and material support to the people of Pakistan of US$1.0 Million.

In a statement released by Bestway Group in London, the Group CEO Lord Zameer Choudrey, CBE SI Pk said, “On behalf of our founder and Chairman Sir Anwar Pervez, OBE H Pk; let me reassure the people of Pakistan – the Bestway Group stands with them in this hour of unprecedented national tragedy”.

“As part of our two-pronged strategy we are actively providing immediate relief; and by working in partnership with local businesses and financial institutions we are putting in place long term sustainable measures so that we can rehabilitate the masses effected by this national tragedy”.

In addition, in the United Kingdom Bestway Group has launched a fundraising campaign through the country’s largest independent wholesale and retail network, to complement these measures. Lord Choudrey has announced that the Bestway Group will be organising a fundraising dinner on the 23rd of September 2022 at a Central London venue with over 500 people expected to attend.

In Pakistan, Bestway Group subsidiaries, Bestway Cement Limited and United Bank Limited have set up dedicated medical camps; are distributing food parcels, cooked meals and providing vital banking facilities across the flood-affected areas.

Lord Choudrey acknowledged the contribution of the Group’s employees in providing these vital services during these unprecedented times and said “none of this would have been possible without our employees who have played and continue to play a pivotal role in these challenging circumstances and worked tirelessly to ensure we are servicing our local communities. The health and safety of our employees is of paramount importance, and we are providing all necessary facilities and support to ensure that they remain safe and well. I am extremely proud of how they have come together in the face of adversity”.

As part of its ongoing commitments, Bestway Group under the leadership of Lord Choudrey has to-date donated in excess of US$ 22.0 million to the health and education sectors in Pakistan. During the recent COVID pandemic the Group donated substantial sums to aid the relief activities.