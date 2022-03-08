Play-to-earn NFT games are a great way to make cryptocurrencies while having fun.

In the Philippines, the market for NFT games that have a reward mechanism for players is quickly growing, making it harder for newcomers to find the right games.

If you are currently on the lookout to earn cryptocurrency to invest in the market via play-to-earn NFT games in the Philippines, here are three of the best options you can find.

Axie Infinity

A game that is getting a lot of attention from hardcore gamers in the Philippines is Axie Infinity, an online game where you collect and breed monsters known as “Axies.”

Each Axie has its own stats, nature, and action cards that will impact how well they perform against other axies in battle. In order to purchase Axies in the Axie marketplace, you will need to open an account and wallet and load it with funds from an accepted payment method, i.e. direct transfer from a qualifying bank.

Once you have Axies, you can start earning cryptocurrency in the form of SLP, or Smooth Love Potion, by performing actions, including doing daily adventure maps, logging in and completing daily tasks, and winning PvP battles.

Gods Unchained

Developed by Fuel Games , Gods Unchained is another play-to-earn NFT game that is available in the Philippines. Unlike Axie Infinity and other 3D-based NFT games, Gods Unchained is a turn-based trading card game where players compete by using cards in your custom deck.

You can earn starter cards by playing the game, but players can expand their decks by purchasing cards from others in the community. The cards being traded are classified as NFTs, which you can sell or buy in Gods Unchained’s marketplace.

Once you feel more comfortable with how the game is played, you can try your luck in ranked games, where you can earn cryptocurrency in the form of GODS tokens. You can track GODS token’s value through cryptocurrency exchange platforms, like OKX, which aggregate all available tokens and monitor prices in real time.

Plant Vs Undead

PVU is another NFT game that is supported by the Binance Smart Chain blockchain. Plant Vs Undead is hugely similar to the classic Plants Vs Zombies game, except with the notable difference of blockchain integration. In Plant Vs Undead, you use different plants to protect a “Mother Tree” from waves of zombies. Players must strategize on how they position their plants to increase the attack and defense of their base against the undead.

For every successful round, you earn energy points called Light Energy. These points can then be exchanged for PVU, which is the game’s native token. PVU tokens can also be used to purchase upgrades for your base to make it stronger against the undead.

Play-to-earn NFT games are here to stay. And as the popularity of these types of games rise, you can expect their corresponding tokens’ values to increase.