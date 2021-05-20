Where there is music, there is fun. Music is a healer and a great mood upgrader. It’s actually a good recipe to play an online casino at the best au online casino brands while listening to music. In this case, we take a look at some of the well-known movies that are musical. Musical movies offer so much fun. You can actually dance to the tunes when watching the movie.

Let us look at the various musical movies that you must watch.

Bohemian Rhapsody

Freddy Mercury is the main attraction because he is the lead in the band. The movie is world-class and it shows a lot about what happened in the band’s musical career. The vocalist portrayed sexuality in the movie, but in a musical way. It looks at the life struggle of Freddy Mercury.

A Star is Born

It stars the controversial Lady Gaga, who plays the character Ally. She is deep in this pit of alcoholism music. Her journey is not a lone one; she has a supportive partner. Bradley Cooper is also in the thick and thin of things. The couple has to maneuver their way throughout the daily happenings to make fame.

Pitch Perfect 3

It is an acapella special that is full of rhythmic sounds. The story is all about Bella, who has to go abroad to make a statement that her talent was as a result of DJ Khaled. Also, check out Fat Amy, who has to conquer her demons from the past. We won’t be surprised to see real money online casinos introducing Pitch-Perfect online slot because the franchise is still doing well in Theatres and Box Office.

The Lion King

It is an exceptional remake of the last Hakuna Matata musical journey. Pumba and Ramon were graphically textured spectacularly. The soundtracks were exceptional. No one was to imagine Beyonce being part and parcel of the Safari but there she was, killing her vocals. Released in 2019, it is a frenzy that will, at times, turn tragic when the king dies.