The song “Besharam Rang” from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s much-anticipated film Pathaan has been mired in what seems like an endless controversy ever since Yash Raj Films dropped it on YouTube on Monday.

While a section of the audience loved the catchy song and the sizzling chemistry that Khan and Padukone share on the screen, a large segment of the audience took umbrage of it for a variety of reasons, especially the colour of Padukone’s bikini. A number of politicians have criticised the song over the past few days.

Now actor Mukesh Khanna, who is best remembered for playing superhero Shaktiman, has also commented on the controversy. He tagged the song as “an attack on Hindu religion.”

Khanna said, “Our country is no Spain or Sweden or such a country that allows everything. You dared to bring people in such limited clothing, next you will bring them without the clothes.”

He also questioned the Censor Board of Film Certification for clearing the song without any cuts. “Can they not see all these attacks on the Hindu religion? The job of the censor board is to ensure that films do not hurt anyone’s personal feelings and beliefs. The censor must not pass such films that instigate or lead the youth astray. This song can mess up the minds of the youth, not mislead them. This is not a song made for the OTT, but a film. How could the censor pass it? Did they not see the deliberate provocative dressing?”

In addition to Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, Pathaan also stars John Abraham in the lead role. Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra through Yash Raj Films, Pathaan is due on January 25, 2023.

