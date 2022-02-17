The six-part streaming is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India and directed by Shaad Ali.

ZEE5, which collaborated with Applause Entertainment on a multi-show partnership at the end of last year, has now announced its hat-trick project with the premier production house. After Kaun Banegi Shikharwati and Mithya, which premieres on 18th February, the two content giants have come together again to announce their third collaboration, Bloody Brothers.

Directed by Shaad Ali and produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India, the series is the Indian adaptation of the British mystery thriller Guilt. It stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, along with a terrific ensemble of Tina Desai, Shruti Seth, Maya Alagh, Mugdha Godse, Satish Kaushik, and Jitendra Joshi.

The six-part series revolves around the lives of two brothers, Jaggi and Daljeet. While the elder brother Jaggi enjoys the comfort of a wealthy and seemingly perfect life, the younger one Daljeet struggles to survive running a vintage book shop cum café. Their life spins out of control when a tragic accident occurs and distrust starts enveloping their lives, creating a rift between them and everyone around. The series has a heavy-weight cast and some edge-of-the-seat plot twists and turns.

Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 Global said, “As a global platform reaching out to millions of South Asians across the globe, we at ZEE5 Global look to continually expand our rich library with content across diverse genres that will engage our viewers. We are delighted to announce Bloody Brothers, our third outing with Applause Entertainment. An Indian adaptation of the hit British series Guilt, Bloody Brothers is a darkly comic thriller brought to life by a stellar cast that is sure to keep our audiences across the globe riveted.”

Nimisha Pandey, Chief Content Officer, Hindi Originals, ZEE5 Global said, “With Bloody Brothers, we add another captivating story to our content slate. It is a story of two brothers who must stick together to fight through a challenging situation. Jaideep and Zeeshan are an absolute delight as Jaggi and Daljeet. I am extremely happy to have partnered with Sameer, Applause, and BBC Studios India on this series packed with unexpected plot twists and black humour. The show cannot be boxed in one genre and that is one of the many fascinating things about it. We are very excited for the viewers to experience this tale.”

Sameer Nair, CEO of Applause Entertainment said, “Even as we gear up for the launch of Mithya, we are delighted to announce our third collaboration with ZEE5. Helmed by the dynamic Shaad Ali and headlined by the brilliant duo Jaideep Ahlawat and Zeeshan Ayyub, Bloody Brothers is a deliciously twisted tale of brotherhood, love, crime, and drama. With a show packed with powerful performances and a riveting plot, we are happy to continue creating unique, popular, and distinctive entertainment for our audiences across the globe”.

Bloody Brothers is set to premiere on ZEE5 next month.