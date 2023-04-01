The latest song titled “Bathukamma” from Salman Khan’s upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has garnered a lot of attention and praise from audiences. The song has been lauded for its beautiful representation of Telugu culture and traditions, and its potential to introduce Telugu culture to a wider range of audience.

The song features the stunning visuals of Bathukamma, an annual flower festival, with women dressed in colorful sarees and adorned with traditional jewelry, dancing gracefully around a floral arrangement called “Bathukamma.”

The song’s lyrics, composed by Shabbir Ahmed, Ravi Basrur, Kinnal Raj & Harini Ivaturi are a poetic ode to the Telugu culture and festival of flowers and harvest.

Fans and audiences have been applauding the song and the effort by Salman Khan and the makers of the film to showcase Telugu culture on a national and global level.

The audiences from the southern state were also impressed by the performance and the portrayal of their culture and festival in and by Bollywood.

Speaking about the song, one of the netizens from the state said, “It is heartening to see the efforts of Salman Khan and the filmmakers to showcase Telugu culture in their film. The song ‘Bathukamma’ is a beautiful representation of our traditions and is sure to resonate with audiences worldwide.”

The song has been trending on social media platforms, with fans sharing their appreciation for the song and its representation of Telugu culture. Many have also praised Salman Khan’s efforts to promote regional cultures through his films.

With the song gaining national attention and popularity, it has further cemented the reputation of Salman Khan as a pan-India star.

With its beautiful visuals, mesmerizing music, and rich cultural significance, the song ‘Bathukamma’ has certainly struck a chord with audiences across the country and beyond, and is poised to become a national and global hit.

The music for the song has been composed by Ravi Basrur and sung by Santhosh Venky, Airaa Udupi, Harini Ivaturi, Suchetha Basrur, and Vijayalaxmi Mettinahole.

A Salman Khan Film production, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, family drama, and romance.

The film is slated to release on Eid 2023 and will have a Zee Studios worldwide release.