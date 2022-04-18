TWO spiritual leaders of the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan (BAPS) Sanstha met Indian prime minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi recently.

The trio prayed for the welfare of Indians worldwide.

HH Pujya Ishwarcharan Swami honoured Modi with a garland, while Brahmavihari Swami updated the prime minister on Sanstha’s Covid-19 pandemic relief efforts.

Modi recalled the relief work carried out by the organisation after the Kutch earthquake which rocked the western Indian state of Gujarat in 2001.

He said he remembered Pramukh Swami Maharaj – the late head of BAPS – when he sought assistance from the organisation on the Ukraine border to evacuate stranded Indian youths.

Modi also showed interest in the preparations for his centenary celebrations in Ahmedabad, the organisation said in a statement.

The prime minister reminisced about significant events with Pramukh Swami Maharaj that shaped his spiritual thoughts and credited him for his spiritual progress.

During the hour-long meeting, Modi lauded the work undertaken for the upcoming BAPS Mandirs in Abu Dhabi and Bahrain.