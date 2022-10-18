A bad piece of news for all the Bangladeshi fans of popular Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi! The actress, who was set to perform live in the capital city of Dhaka, will no longer be able to go ahead with her event. The Bangladesh government has denied her permission to attend the event to save dollars. As unusual as it may sound, it’s true.

Bangladesh’s Ministry of Cultural Affairs issued a notice on Monday, according to which Nora Fatehi, was not allowed to perform in the country “in view of the global situation and for the purpose of maintaining foreign exchange reserves.”

The performance had been organised by Women Leadership Corporation where Bhuj: The Pride of India actress was also supposed to give out certain awards.

The Ministry of Culture referred to the central bank’s restrictions on dollar payments amid dwindling foreign exchange reserves, which have come down to $36.33 billion as of October 12. That was enough to cover almost four months of imports, up from $46.13 billion a year ago.

Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi, who is of Moroccan-Canadian descent, is currently busy judging the tenth season of the popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, along with Karan Johar and Madhuri Dixit. Interestingly, she was a participant in the ninth season of the show which aired from July 2016 to January 2017.

The actress was also in news lately when her name was associated with serial conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. ED is probing into the matter.

The actress will soon be seen in Indra Kumar’s upcoming directorial Thank God, which stars Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and Sidharth Malhotra in lead roles. The film opens in cinemas on October 25, on the auspicious occasion of Diwali.

