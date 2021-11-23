In South film industry, there’s a trend that on an actor’s birthday, the teaser or the poster of his next film is unveiled. Today (23), Chaitanya Akkineni celebrates his 35th birthday, so the makers of Bangarraju released the teaser of the film and the makers of Thank You shared the first look poster of the movie.

Chaitanya’s father and actor Nagarjuna Akkineni took to Twitter to share the teaser of Bangarraju. He tweeted, “Presenting our చిన బంగార్రాజ on his birthday Love you ra https://bit.ly/BangarRaju_Teaser @chay_akkineni @IamKrithiShetty @kalyankrishna_k @AnnapurnaStdios @anuprubens @ZeeStudios_ @lemonsprasad #Bangarraju #BangarrajuFirstLook #HBDChay.”

Makers of Thank You tweeted the poster and wrote, “Here’s a glimpse wishing @chay_akkineni , a Very Happy Birthday! https://youtu.be/Zef9JHvMdh8 #HBDYuvasamratNagaChaitanya #ThankYouMovie @chay_akkineni @RaashiiKhanna_ @Vikram_K_Kumar @MusicThaman @pcsreeram @BvsRavi #MalavikaNair @avika_n_joy @SaiSushanthR @SVC_official @adityamusic.”

Chaitanya shared the posters of both the movie and wrote, “Two very special films .. grateful to be playing these roles and working with some very special people . Thank you for all the love and constantly putting light on my journey . #Bangarraju #ThankYouTheMovie.”

While the teaser of Bangarraju is massy and entertaining, the first look poster of Thank You is beautiful.

Apart from these films, Chaitanya will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor will be making his Bollywood debut with the Aamir Khan starrer.