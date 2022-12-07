Having portrayed several memorable characters in his prolific journey spanning over three decades, Manoj Bajpayee is set to impress the audience and his fans yet again with a powerful performance in his forthcoming movie, Bandaa, which he has wrapped up recently.

The makers of the power-packed courtroom drama, Vinod Bhanushali’s Bhanushali Studios Limited, Zee Studios & Suparn S Varma, launched the impressive poster of Bandaa, headlined by the three-time National Award winner. Marking the debut of Apoorv Singh Karki in Hindi films, this hard-hitting story written by Deepak Kingrani also stars a powerful ensemble cast.

The versatile actor looks quite intense in the black and white poster of the movie sporting glasses and it is all things intriguing! The movie, which has already created huge buzz and anticipation amongst the audience, was shot in Jodhpur & Mumbai and is expected to release in 2023.

During the last day of the shoot, Manoj Bajpayee received a standing ovation from the cast and crew while filming the closing scene which was an intense courtroom sequence. This was followed by a cake cutting to celebrate the film’s wrap as Bajpayee and the entire team expressed their gratitude for the work put into this highly anticipated film.

A Zee Studios and Bhanushali Studios Limited presentation, Suparn S Varma’s courtroom drama directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, Bandaa is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Asif Sheikh & Vishal Gurnani and co-produced by Juhi Parekh Mehta.