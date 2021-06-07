The BAFTA TV Awards 2021 were announced on Sunday (June 6) evening. It took place at London’s Television Centre and was hosted by Richard Ayoade. Due to the Covid-19 scenario, only nominees of the main categories were present in person, while others joined the event virtually.
British actor Romesh Ranganathan won Entertainment Performance award for The Ranganation.
Check out the full winners list here…
Leading actress
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You – BBC One
Leading actor
Paul Mescal, Normal People – BBC Three
Supporting actress
Rakie Ayola, Anthony – BBC One
Supporting actor
Malachi Kirby, Small Axe – BBC One
Entertainment performance
Romesh Ranganathan, The Ranganation – BBC Two
Male performance in a comedy programme
Charlie Cooper, This Country – BBC Three
Female performance in a comedy programme
Aimee Lou Wood, Sex Education – Netflix
Drama series
Save Me Too – Sky Atlantic
Single drama
Sitting In Limbo – BBC One
Mini-series
I May Destroy You – BBC One
Soap and continuing drama
Casualty – BBC One
International
Welcome To Chechnya: The Gay Purge – BBC Four
Entertainment programme
Life & Rhymes – Sky Arts
Comedy entertainment programme
The Big Narstie Show – Channel 4
Scripted comedy
Inside No 9 – BBC Two
Features
Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace – ITV
Daytime
The Great House Giveaway – Channel 4
Must-see moment
Diversity on Britain’s Got Talent
Current affairs
America’s War On Abortion – ITV
Single documentary
Locked In: Breaking The Silence – BBC Four
Factual series
Once Upon A Time In Iraq – BBC Two
Reality and constructed factual
The School That Tried To End Racism – Channel 4
Specialist factual
The Surgeon’s Cut – Netflix
News coverage
Sky News: Inside Idlib – Sky News
Sport
England v West Indies Test Cricket – Sky Sports Cricket
Live event
Springwatch 2020 – BBC Two
Short-form programme
They Saw The Sun First – Red Bull TV
Writer: Comedy
Sophie Willan, Alma’s Not Normal – BBC Two
Writer: Drama
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You – BBC One