The BAFTA TV Awards 2021 were announced on Sunday (June 6) evening. It took place at London’s Television Centre and was hosted by Richard Ayoade. Due to the Covid-19 scenario, only nominees of the main categories were present in person, while others joined the event virtually.

British actor Romesh Ranganathan won Entertainment Performance award for The Ranganation.

Check out the full winners list here…

Leading actress

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You – BBC One

Leading actor

Paul Mescal, Normal People – BBC Three

Supporting actress

Rakie Ayola, Anthony – BBC One

Supporting actor

Malachi Kirby, Small Axe – BBC One

Entertainment performance

Romesh Ranganathan, The Ranganation – BBC Two

Male performance in a comedy programme

Charlie Cooper, This Country – BBC Three

Female performance in a comedy programme

Aimee Lou Wood, Sex Education – Netflix

Drama series

Save Me Too – Sky Atlantic

Single drama

Sitting In Limbo – BBC One

Mini-series

I May Destroy You – BBC One

Soap and continuing drama

Casualty – BBC One

International

Welcome To Chechnya: The Gay Purge – BBC Four

Entertainment programme

Life & Rhymes – Sky Arts

Comedy entertainment programme

The Big Narstie Show – Channel 4

Scripted comedy

Inside No 9 – BBC Two

Features

Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace – ITV

Daytime

The Great House Giveaway – Channel 4

Must-see moment

Diversity on Britain’s Got Talent

Current affairs

America’s War On Abortion – ITV

Single documentary

Locked In: Breaking The Silence – BBC Four

Factual series

Once Upon A Time In Iraq – BBC Two

Reality and constructed factual

The School That Tried To End Racism – Channel 4

Specialist factual

The Surgeon’s Cut – Netflix

News coverage

Sky News: Inside Idlib – Sky News

Sport

England v West Indies Test Cricket – Sky Sports Cricket

Live event

Springwatch 2020 – BBC Two

Short-form programme

They Saw The Sun First – Red Bull TV

Writer: Comedy

Sophie Willan, Alma’s Not Normal – BBC Two

Writer: Drama

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You – BBC One