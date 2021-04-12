The 75th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) took place on 11th April 2021 at the Royal Albert Hall in London, United Kingdom. Like every year, BAFTA had a tribute video in which they showed the montage of celebrities who passed away in last one year.

Indian actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan were also given a tribute at BAFTA this year. Along with these actors other celebs who were a part of the video were Sean Connery, Kirk Douglas, Chadwick Boseman and others.

The tribute video stated with the late Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away on 9th April 2021. BAFTA paid tribute to 40 artists including actors, writers, directors, and technicians.

Irrfan Khan passed away last year on 29th April, and Rishi Kapoor passed away a day after on 30th April 2020. Both the actors were diagnosed with cancer.

Irrfan was a well-known name in international cinema and had been a part of movies like The Namesake, Slumdog Millionaire, The Amazing Spider-Man, Life of Pi, Jurassic World, and others.

Recently, the actor was also awarded Best Actor Award at Filmfare Awards for his performance in the last year’s release Angrezi Medium. He was also given a tribute at the award function. The award was received by his son Babil Khan.