The trailer for one of the most-awaited films of 2022, Bachchhan Paandey, is out now.

Starring Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon in lead roles, the upcoming film has been in news ever since its official announcement. After facing several delays in production and release due to the pandemic, the film is finally set to enter cinemas on March 18, coinciding with the festival of Holi.

Ahead of the film’s release, the makers dropped the theatrical trailer for the film on Friday and, as was expected, it managed to garner huge eyeballs. It shows what happens when Kriti Sanon and Arshad Warsi embark on a journey to make a film about the ruthless gangster Bachchhan Pandey (Akshay Kumar). If the trailer is anything to go by, Bachchhan Paandey is going to be a high voltage tale of action, comedy, and crime.

Directed by Farhad Samji, Bachchhan Paandey is written by Nischay Kuttanda. Sajid Nadiadwala has produced it under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. In addition to Kumar, Sanon, and Warsi, the film also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Pankaj Tripathi, Prateik Babbar, and Sanjay Mishra on the cast.

Talking about his tenth collaboration with producer Nadiadwala, Kumar, says “It’s always a pleasure to collaborate with Sajid Nadiadwala. He and I go back years, we were friends long before we became actor-producer. And one can only imagine what fun it is to work with friends. Bachchhan Paandey is my tenth film with him and audiences can expect ten times the entertainment with this one.”

Director Farhad Samji adds, “This is my fourth collaboration with Akshay Kumar and all I can say is the audience has never witnessed this side of him before in a film. I share great creative synergy with Sajid Nadiadwala. He gives you the space to improvise and always aims for the highest production value… so working with him is the best experience one could ask for.”

Bachchhan Paandey is due on March 18, 2022.