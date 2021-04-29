Actor Irrfan Khan passed away on 29th April 2020. He was suffering from cancer and was undergoing treatment for the same.

Today, it’s the actor’s first death anniversary, and his son Babil Khan took to Instagram to share a note about his father.

He wrote, “Chemo burns you from the inside, so to find joy in the simple things, like building your own table to write your own journals. There is a purity, I have not yet discovered. There is a legacy that has already been concluded by my Baba himself. A full stop. Nobody can ever replace him. Nobody will ever be able to. To the greatest best friend, companion, brother, father, I ever had and ever will have. I love you so much, for the rest of this chaos we are choosing to call life. I miss you, more than all that shah-Jahan/mumtaz stuff; I would have built a space monument that could have taken us to the furthest parts of a blackhole singularity you were always intrigued by, but I would have been there with you Baba, and we could have gone together, hand in hand. (Exploring the last mysteries).”

Irrfan’s last release was Angrezi Medium and a film titled Apno Se Bewafai starring the late actor is yet to be released.

Meanwhile, Babil is all set to make his acting debut with a Netflix original film titled Qala. The movie also stars Triptii Dimri and it is produced by Anushka Sharma.