Award-winning actor Ayushmann Khurrana is on cloud nine as audiences return to theatres in droves to watch Akshay Kumar’s latest film Sooryavanshi. The Rohit Shetty directorial, which was originally scheduled to hit silver screen on March 24, 2020, finally entered theatres on November 5, coinciding with Diwali. It has been doing terrific business ever since its theatrical release last week.

As the pandemic shows the signs of abatement, Khurrana feels that people will only want to consume films on the big screen as they want to have community experiences after almost two years of being secluded due to the virus. He is thrilled that he is releasing his next, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, in cinemas!

Ayushmann, who is dubbed as the poster boy of content cinema in India, says, “So many of my life’s favourite memories are linked to me watching movies in a theatre. I am feeling really happy that Hindi films are now set to release in theatres and make a big comeback. It is my firm belief that people will come back to the big screen to watch the best cinema and to get an experience like never before. Their decision to walk into a theatre won’t be based on just event films or genres or star cast. It will be based on content.”

He continues, “As an industry, we need to give them an experience that they will cherish, that will engage them into having a discussion and most importantly entertain them to the fullest. I am really confident that we will manage to do that and make movie watching a community experience again. We are a country that cherishes going to theatres with our families and friends.”

He adds, “It’s an appointment viewing exercise, a moment of celebration for families and it will return in a big way. It just needs the right kind of films to do that. I just hope that my films contribute in pulling audiences back to the hallowed chambers of cinema. It’s high time that the industry makes a big comeback.”

Also starring Vaani Kapoor, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is set to arrive in cinemas on December 10, 2021.

Tags: Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui