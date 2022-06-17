A STUNNING turn as Sai Joshi in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has turned Ayesha Singh into one of the most popular stars on Indian television.

She has demonstrated her impressive acting range in the hit drama serial and become a strong symbol of girl power with her performance. She turns a year older this week, and celebrates her 26th birthday on Sunday (19).

To mark the occasion, Eastern Eye got her Twitter fans to reveal why they believe the rapidly rising star is so special.

@Arunima49291523: Ayesha Singh has a special talent to spread positivity against negative vibes. She doesn’t sour hate for anyone and wishes the best for others. She is a humble and down-to-earth person even after becoming popular. She gives full effort to her art and respects fans. Happy birthday Ayesha.

@ayesha19291929: The way she portrays each and every emotion so gracefully, no one can play Sai Joshi better than Ayesha Singh. I feel so connected with her. Ayesha lives Sai Joshi. Thank you for making us positive with your love and kindness. May God bless you with all the love n blessings.

@AyeshaAdmier: Miss Singh is a special talent not only because of her dedication and passion towards her work but also because of her nature. I have personally experienced how down-to-earth she is. Despite being a newcomer, she’s too good in each and every sequence.

@AyeshaSinghFC: Ayesha Singh’s growth in the areas of acting in one and-a-half years is praiseworthy and commendable. For me, she is a special talent. I couldn’t connect to any other fictional character like Sai Joshi and for that all the credits go to Ayesha.

@bintaaaaaaaaaa: Ayesha is a pure soul girl. She is a hardworking, talented, versatile actress and down-to-earth person.

@graciousparkle: Ayesha Singh started her journey as nothing and now after achieving fame and success she still remains grounded and humble. And this is what attracted many to her and makes her a special talent.

@LiliesReliefShy: Ayesha Singh has the talent to refresh your soul. Her journey of one and-a-half years is all about consistency and hard work, which led her to success. She is inspiring and her never-give-up attitude made her the queen of many hearts. A positive soul who’s not pretentious and I love her for that.

@lovers_ayesha: Ayesha Singh is a special talent. Just within a short span of time she got that attention of audiences and made her onscreen character Sai a household name. She won the hearts of countless people and is the perfect example of a special talent.

@RanoAyesha: Ayesha Singh is truly an angel who spreads love and happiness. Her positive aura inspires me a lot. She respects everyone. Love the way she deals with everything maturely. The way she portrays Sai Joshi made me watch a daily soap after ages.

@Reems71317531: Today people admire her not only because of her talent, but also because of her down-to-earth nature. She won everyone’s heart with her innocence, nature and being herself. In addition to her special and humble character, she always gives a warm and beautiful feeling to fans.

@_Rittika__: This lady’s aura is different from others. No showing off, she always teaches how to spread positivity. I literally found her so professional yet beautiful. The way she was so cool with her interviews, no over drama, nothing, just speaking with dignity.

@Sairat_Fan: What I admire most about Ayesha Singh is that she’s such a sweet, polite, genuine, humble, and down-to-earth person. She always maintains the most simple yet positive aura all around. I call her queen for a reason. Ruling hearts and making our dull moments bright.

@sairatxlove: Ayesha Singh is a special talent because of her personality. Her dedication and passion towards her art is commendable. She is humble and grounded yet being so popular. She’s a pure soul and one of a kind. She is always full of gratitude and immensely loved by all.

@siyavt6: She hones her craft through her dedication and passion and has grown as an individual and artist. Not only about acting but even related to what goes around her on the set whether that be setting up of the camera, lighting. She is grounded and treats people equally whether it be her co-star, crew members or fans. This is what makes her special. A true gem in the industry after a long time.

@vibs_0987: Ayesha Singh is one of the perfect role models for the present generation. She is showing while staying grounded how one can reach the sky. Way to a successful life starts with recognising your talents, pursuing, and finding ways to achieve your goals.

@WittyKittyVixxy: Ayesha Singh is a special talent because unlike most egotistical actors, she listens and imbibes the feedback given to her. She doesn’t keep herself above other actors or her fans. Her humility, grace and gratefulness will take her a long way.