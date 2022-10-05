Ayesha Jhulka, who mesmerized audiences in the 90s with her unforgettable performances in such box office hits as Khiladi, Sangram, and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar to name a few, recently made her comeback to acting with an Amazon Prime Video series called Hush Hush.

In a recent interview, the actress opened up about ageism in Bollywood and how her co-stars from the 90s are still romancing women half their age. She said that she does not have any problem with her co-stars romancing young actresses, but an actress’ self-life in showbiz used to be very short back in the time.

“First thing is that all of them still look like they are 20, so credit goes there. If the viewers are not liking you, your films are not working, then how will you exist where my co-stars are today? Their films are becoming hits, they have evolved as actors, and they have worked so hard. I am a witness to so many of them working so hard, and they should get the fruit of that labour,” she said in the interview.

Talking about the self-life of actresses in the 90s, Jhulka said, “Unfortunately in our industry, in those times, the shelf life for women actors was only this much. I don’t know why. I am not the one who made the rules so I can’t have the answer. You do feel bad because you do feel why. But I have no issue with the fact that they are romancing women in their 20s. Again, OTT is the silver lining for us.”

Jhulka’s Hush Hush, which also features Juhi Chawla, Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra, Shahana Goswami, and Karishma Tanna, is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

