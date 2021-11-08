A few months ago, it was announced that Sai Kabir will be directing a film titled Tiku Weds Sheru which will star Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role. The movie is being produced by Kangana Ranaut, and it is finally revealed that Avneet Kaur will be seen playing the female lead in the film.

Ranaut took to Instagram to share the first look poster of Tiku Weds Sheru, and revealed that the shooting of the film starts today (8).

She posted, “Receiving Padma Shri honour same day as beginning my journey as a producer is extremely special to me … Sharing with you all the first look of my first production venture under Manikarnika Films Pvt. Ltd …Tiku Weds Sheru…❤️ Here’s a piece of my heart ❤️ Hope you all like ❤️ Filming begins … See you soon in theatres first ❤️ @primevideoin @manikarnikafilms @avneetkaur_13 @nawazuddin._siddiqui @saikabir9999 @donfernandodp @mrsheetalsharma @loveleen_makeupandhair #TikuWedsSheru.”

Kaur has earlier been a apart of films like Mardaani, Mardaani 2 and others, and she is very popular face on television. She is mainly known for playing the role of Sultana Yasmine in the TV show Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga.

Tiku Weds Sheru is Ranaut’s first production venture under her banner Manikarnika Films. Kabir and Ranaut have earlier worked together in the film Revolver Rani.