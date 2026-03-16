Oscars 2026 marks breakthrough as Autumn Durald Arkapaw wins cinematography award

Highlights:

Autumn Durald Arkapaw becomes the first woman to win Best Cinematography at the Oscars

The historic Oscars win comes for her work on the film Sinners directed by Ryan Coogler

She is also the first woman of color to receive the Oscars honor in the category

During her acceptance speech at the Oscars, she asked all the women in the room to stand in recognition

At the Oscars 2026, cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw made history by becoming the first woman to win the Academy Award for Best Cinematography. The milestone was announced during the 98th Academy Awards, marking a significant moment in the history of the category.

Arkapaw received the Oscars award for her work on the film Sinners, a period horror project directed by Ryan Coogler. Her victory also marks another milestone at the Oscars, as she became the first woman of color to receive the award for cinematography.

The recognition comes after nearly a century of the Academy Awards. The cinematography category had existed for decades without a woman winning the prize, making the Oscars 2026 moment a notable turning point for the industry.

Oscars history: A breakthrough in a traditionally male-dominated category

- Advertisement -

The Best Cinematography category at the Oscars has historically been dominated by male filmmakers. Over the decades, only a small number of women had been nominated before Arkapaw’s win at the Oscars 2026.

Among those previously nominated were Rachel Morrison for Mudbound, Ari Wegner for The Power of the Dog, and Mandy Walker for Elvis.

Despite these nominations, none had won the category before the Oscars 2026 ceremony. Arkapaw’s win therefore represents a shift in recognition within one of the most technically demanding awards at the Academy Awards.

The cinematography category is widely regarded as central to filmmaking because it defines the visual language of a film. Winning the category at the Oscars signals recognition of both technical skill and artistic vision.

Oscars awards season momentum for Sinners

Before the Oscars ceremony, Arkapaw’s work on Sinners had already gained significant attention during the awards season.

She received nominations at the BAFTA Awards, the Critics Choice Awards, and the American Society of Cinematographers Awards. In addition to these nominations, her work was also recognized with several critics’ prizes.

The recognition across major industry awards increased expectations ahead of the Oscars 2026 ceremony. When the Best Cinematography category was announced at the Oscars, Arkapaw’s name was widely seen as a strong contender following her awards-season performance.

Oscars acceptance speech highlights recognition of women

While accepting the award at the Oscars, Arkapaw thanked the cast and crew of Sinners, along with her family.

During her speech, she also invited all the women present in the room to stand. The gesture acknowledged the role women have played in supporting and shaping careers across the film industry.

Her moment on stage became one of the widely discussed highlights of the Oscars ceremony. The invitation for women in the room to stand served as a symbolic moment reflecting the broader contributions of women working across different areas of filmmaking.