Author, Taslima Nasreen has made serious claims against a private hospital in Delhi, India, accusing them of coercing her to undergo a hip replacement surgery that she asserts was not necessary.

The exiled Bangladeshi writer used Twitter to recount her experience with Apollo Hospital and one of its physicians, Dr Yatinder Kharbanda, the Times of India reports.

In a series of tweets on January 31, Taslima accused the doctors of falsifying X-ray and CT results when she sought treatment for knee pain at the hospital and pressured her into undergoing Total Hip Replacement surgery.

Taslima has alleged that the hospital charged her 742,845 rupees for the treatment.

She has tweeted, “I was not given any time to think, to consult with friends & family, to get 2nd opinion. I was alone. Dr Kharbanda created panic, said he would do nothing but Total Hip Replacement & OT is ready. So, hurry. He did that without any indication. It is definitely a malpractice.”

“If I die because of the complications of Total Hip Replacement, no one but Dr Kharbanda is responsible. After reaching Apollo hospital with knee pain, he did my THR within a few hrs. It’s still a nightmare. He lied to me about X-ray & CT findings.”

“I regret for not leaving Apollo when they pressurized me for a Total Hip Replacement which was not needed at all. I regret for not going to AIIMS. I regret for trusting Drs blindly. I regret for not saying NO when they didn’t give me time to think or to get 2nd opinion. I regret…” she states.

In response, Apollo Hospital released a statement claiming that the patient arrived at the hospital with a history of falling, leaving her immobile. Due to her medical condition and age, hip replacement surgery was advised.

According to a report in The Indian Express, Apollo hospital is quoted as saying, “The patient had reported to the hospital with a history of a fall which had left her immobilised. The treating consultant, an able and experienced surgeon with over three decades of experience in the field, diagnosed the condition using prescribed diagnostic and work up tools. Given her medical condition and age, a hip replacement surgery was recommended.”

The statement issued by the hospital, also affirms that according to the hospital authorities, the patient agreed and provided formal consent for the surgery. They add that the procedure was successfully performed and the patient was discharged following the established protocol.

What is a hip replacement?

John Hopkins Medicine informs that hip replacement, or hip arthroplasty is a surgical intervention to alleviate hip pain.

The procedure involves replacing components of the hip joint with artificial implants. The hip joint consists of a ball-shaped bone at the top of the thigh bone and a socket-like bone in the pelvis. The surgery can replace one or both parts of the joint.

The objective is to reduce pain and enable a return to normal daily activities and exercise.

A physician may suggest a hip replacement if a patient experiences severe pain, swelling, and damage to the hip joint due to conditions like:

• Osteoarthritis (most prevalent)

• Rheumatoid arthritis

• Osteonecrosis (avascular necrosis)

• Injuries like hip fractures

• Tumor in the hip joint

Mayo Clinic informs that osteoarthritis is known as wear-and-tear arthritis – it damages the smooth cartilage that covers the ends of bones and aiding in smooth joint movement.

While rheumatoid arthritis is caused by an overactive immune system. It causes inflammation that can erode cartilage and cause joint damage and deformation.

Osteonecrosis occurs when there is insufficient blood flow to the ball portion of the hip joint, which can be caused by dislocation or fracture, resulting in bone collapse and deformity.

Initially, doctors may suggest alternative treatments such as pain and inflammation medication, assistive devices for walking, joint injections, and physical therapy.

If these treatments do not alleviate pain and stiffness, hip replacement surgery may reportedly become necessary to restore mobility and enhance the overall quality of life.

Signs you need a hip replacement

If hip pain interferes with your quality of life, hip replacement may be an option. The signs of decreased quality of life include:

• Inability to sleep peacefully due to pain

• Difficulty with basic tasks like getting dressed or climbing stairs

• Inability to fully engage in activities you enjoy doing

The procedure

The surgical procedure usually takes two hours informs Mayo Clinic. Here is how a hip replacement is performed:

• The surgeon makes an incision over the hip and through the tissue layers.

• Removes the damaged and diseased bone and cartilage, preserving healthy bone.

• Implants the replacement socket into the pelvic bone.

• Inserts a metal stem into the top of the thighbone and adds a replacement ball on top.

Outcome

Recovery time from a hip replacement can reportedly vary for each person, but most individuals report significant improvements three months after the surgery.

These improvements usually continue during the first-year post-surgery.

The new hip joint can provide relief from pain and increase the hip’s range of motion; however, some limitations may still exist.

Experts warn that engaging in high-impact activities, such as running or playing basketball, may put excessive stress on the artificial joint.

However, over time, most people can participate in lower-impact activities such as swimming, golfing, and cycling.