Player shortage plagues Australian T20 World Cup team

Australia is dealing with a player shortage and might need to use support staff as substitute fielders in the warm-up games for next month’s T20 World Cup. This shortage is due to the short turnaround time between the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the global event.

Australia is scheduled to play two warm-up games against Namibia on Wednesday (29) and the West Indies on Friday in Trinidad. However, they might have as few as eight players available for these matches since many players are taking a break following their IPL playoff stints.

“We’re going to be undermanned. But it is a practice game. The guys who need to play will play as much as they can and we’ll figure it out from there,” said captain Mitchell Marsh, who is also uncertain about playing against Namibia as he is recovering from a hamstring injury.

The IPL finals between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad concluded on Sunday (26) night, with three players – Travis Head, Pat Cummins, and Player of the Match Mitchell Starc – involved in the teams.

Besides this trio, Cameron Green and Glenn Maxwell, who were part of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, will join the World Cup squad by the end of the week in Barbados. Marcus Stoinis, who played for the Lucknow Super Giants, is expected to arrive in Trinidad only after the Namibia practice match.

Traveling reserves Jake Fraser-McGurk and Matt Short are also set to join after Australia’s first tournament match against Oman on June 5.

“It’s important to be flexible. Guys who have been at the IPL have been playing a lot of cricket. We prioritized giving them a couple of days at home to see their families, refresh, and play the long game for this tournament,” Marsh said. “We will get our 15 together eventually, but it’s really important to give them a break, even if it’s just a couple of days at home.”

According to International Cricket Council (ICC) rules, players taking to the field in the warm-up games must be from the country they are representing.

This means support staff like Andrew McDonald, Brad Hodge, George Bailey (all former international cricketers), and Andre Borovec (an ex-first grade wicketkeeper) might be required to field.

Marsh played just four IPL games for Delhi Capitals before flying to Perth in April to consult CA’s medical staff about his hamstring injury. He hasn’t played since and has yet to resume bowling.

“We’re lucky that we’ve got so many options with the ball and so much talent with Stoin, Greeny. I’ll bowl when I need to bowl. I thought (this injury) was a three-weeker. Now it’s been seven (weeks). With tendons it’s a little bit on feel. Once I was ruled out of the IPL, we certainly took our time. I’m exactly where I need to be with all the planning leading into the World Cup, I’ll be ready to go.”