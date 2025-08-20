Aubrey Plaza speaks for the first time about husband Jeff Baena’s death

Highlights:

Aubrey Plaza spoke for the first time about her husband Jeff Baena’s death on Amy Poehler’s podcast Good Hang.

She described grief as “a giant ocean of awfulness” and said coping is “a daily struggle.”

Jeff Baena, a filmmaker known for Life After Beth and The Little Hours, died by suicide in January 2025 at age 47.

Plaza said support from close friends and her dog Frankie has helped her.

She continues to work, with upcoming projects including Ethan Coen’s comedy Honey Don’t and the Marvel series Agatha All Along.

Aubrey Plaza has spoken publicly for the first time about the death of her husband, filmmaker Jeff Baena. In January 2025, Baena died by suicide at his Los Angeles home at the age of 47. Plaza, best known for her work in Parks and Recreation and The White Lotus, has now shared how she has been coping with the loss.

Speaking on Amy Poehler’s podcast Good Hang, Aubrey Plaza described grief as “a giant ocean of awfulness,” acknowledging that her life has been a daily effort to function while coming to terms with Baena’s absence. “Overall, I’m here and I’m functioning. I feel really grateful to be moving through the world. I think I’m OK, but it’s like a daily struggle, obviously,” she said.

Her appearance on the podcast marks her first extended public comments since Baena’s death, aside from a brief Instagram post earlier this year.

Aubrey Plaza Describes Grief in Her Own Words

During the conversation, Aubrey Plaza explained her experience of grief using a striking metaphor from the 2025 science fiction film The Gorge. “In the movie there’s a cliff on one side and a cliff on the other, and a gorge in between filled with monster people trying to get them. I swear when I watched it, I was like: that’s what grief feels like. At all times there’s a giant ocean of awfulness that’s right there, and I can see it. Sometimes I just want to dive into it and be in it. Sometimes I just look at it. Sometimes I try to get away from it. But it’s always there.”

Plaza said her grief changes day by day, and that while she sometimes feels grateful, there are also moments when she feels like she is “drowning.” She credited support from close friends, including Poehler, as well as her dog Frankie, for helping her endure the most difficult times.

Her comments have resonated with many listeners who have faced bereavement, with fans praising her ability to express what the constant presence of grief feels like.

Remembering Jeff Baena

Jeff Baena was an independent filmmaker known for his distinct comedic style. He co-wrote I Heart Huckabees with David O. Russell and directed several films that starred Aubrey Plaza, including Life After Beth, The Little Hours, and Spin Me Round. His work earned him recognition in independent cinema and a loyal following.

Baena’s death on 3 January 2025 was described by Plaza and his family as “an unimaginable tragedy.” The couple had been together since 2011 and married in 2021. At the time of his passing, they requested privacy while mourning.

How Aubrey Plaza Has Coped Since Her Husband’s Death

Aubrey Plaza has largely stayed away from the public spotlight since January, appearing only briefly on social media. Her conversation with Poehler represents her first extended reflection on life after Baena’s death.

“Right in this very, very present moment, I feel happy to be with you,” Plaza told Poehler during the podcast. Her comments highlight how she is finding ways to stay grounded in the present, even while acknowledging that grief is always nearby.

She also noted how important friendship has been to her during this period. The podcast, hosted by her long-time collaborator and friend, gave her a safe space to speak candidly about her emotions.

Aubrey Plaza Continues Her Career Amid Personal Struggles

Despite the tragedy, Aubrey Plaza has continued to work on upcoming projects. She will next appear in Ethan Coen’s comedy Honey Don’t, starring alongside Margaret Qualley. Earlier this year, she also appeared in the Marvel series Agatha All Along and previously received a Golden Globe nomination for her role in season two of The White Lotus.

While speaking about balancing her career with her personal struggles, Plaza reiterated her determination to keep moving forward. “Overall, I’m here and I’m functioning. I feel really grateful to be moving through the world,” she said.

Her words suggest that, while the pain of loss remains constant, she is committed to continuing her work and finding moments of gratitude amid the struggle.

Aubrey Plaza’s Reflections Resonate With Fans

Fans and listeners have responded to Aubrey Plaza’s openness with messages of support, many sharing that her words have helped them feel less alone in their own experiences of grief. Her candid remarks offer insight into how public figures also confront private pain, and how articulating those feelings can bring comfort to others.

By speaking publicly, Aubrey Plaza has given her audience a rare glimpse into the process of coping with devastating loss, showing both vulnerability and resilience.