FANS CELEBRATE THE MULTI-TALENTED PERSONALITY AS HE TURNS A YEAR OLDER

Self-made star Asim Riaz has had an incredible rise in recent years and gained himself a rapidly growing fan base that follow his every move.

The multi-talented model turned television personality, actor and rapper has become an icon for a new generation, but also inspired other outsiders trying to realise an impossible dream. He turned a year older on July 13 and celebrated his 29th birthday.

To mark the marvellous occasion, Eastern Eye got his die-hard fans on Twitter to reveal what they most love about him and selected 20 from countless more.

@amiit_tondon: He has inspired many youths. Fitness has become a part of my life since I started stanning Asim Riaz.

@asimmatters: The hard work he has done to reach this level is just beyond the imagination. It’s not only about his growth or level, but as a fan I’m inspired by him and am working on myself, believing that my hard work is gonna pay off.

@AsimRiazworld: Sixteen years ago, a 13-year-old kid came to Mumbai to fulfil his dream of becoming an actor. He struggled each and every day for the next 14 years. He didn’t give up and did every possible role he got offered. One day Bigg Boss selected him four hours before kick-off. The rest is history.

@asim_subisha: From no one to A-Squad’s heartbeat. This was all possible through his hard work and dedication. Today he has achieved everything, and Asim Riaz is a brand.

@Ayesha_Asim13: 29 September 2019, this man came into my life. At that moment I didn’t know that he is going to be an inspiration for me. His journey and dedication have inspired me. Trust me, whenever I’ve been in tough situations. his name is a source of strength for me and makes me believe I can achieve my goal.

@CarpeDiem5523: Asim is very humble and hardworking. I love his attitude towards work. He never pays any attention to negativity. He is one of the most genuine celebrities and always mentions his fans in interviews, and rap songs.

@Here4Asim: Why is he special? Because of his pure heart and simplicity. How he motivates everyone and never gives up. He is passionate about his work and has improved himself in every aspect. He doesn’t believe in showing off. He is love.

@IamRealRuma: Hardworking, genuine, and talented.

@iamrealsunita: I love how Asim Riaz manages to stay so cool and real in today’s world. I never had thought I would be supporting him during the (Bigg Boss) show and till now. He is an emotion, and we are too much attached to him now. I’m here for him.

@llsumz07dzll: Asim Riaz started his career as nothing, but now after achieving huge popularity he still remains humble and down to earth. This is one of the reasons he is loved by so many people. Proud of him!

@Jennife44690783: The boy who believes in himself and always gives his 100 per cent in everything, and never gives up. Many people wanted to pull him down, but they all miserably failed. His interviews and raps motivate me every day. Maybe he talks less, but works harder.

@Lubna_Lah: Asim Riaz’s inspiring journey within a short span of time is synonymous with his unrelentless commitment to work hard each day to achieve his dreams. His journey deserves applause for setting an example for youth like me, who look up to him as their role model.

@mindyourownFB: His journey was never an easy one. With a lot of ups and downs, with a lot of criticism, still he held his head up and kept on moving forward. That’s why he’s a heartthrob of the nation.

@SadiaAs24349333: He is a gem, so down to earth, and most importantly, never does any drama and fake things to get attention. He just concentrates on his work. Never does bootlicking of channels. Always stands firm. That’s why we are so proud of him.

@Sanatweetzz: Asim Riaz soared high on popularity post his stint on Bigg Boss 13 and featured in several music videos, including with Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandes. From Jammu to nowhere, he has achieved so much, including being featured on the prestigious Time Square for his rap song.

@sirip122: The boy who made us believe that everyone should dream! And those dreams will get pursued if we have the courage to do so! He is Asim Squad’s inspiration. His hard work made him stand in the position he is now! And we all are super proud of him! Love you, Asim Riaz.

@umarxnuha: Asim Riaz taught us to believe in yourself, take on your challenges and dig deep within yourself to conquer fears. Never let anyone bring you down. You got to keep going.

@Umraojaaaan: His growth, story, life and struggle, everything is so inspirational. He told his dream in the Bigg Boss house and now he’s living it.

@UMSIMLOVE5: Asim’s journey has always been an inspiration for me. He made a special place in my heart through his hard work and never give up attitude. He never complained of not getting success soon, always waited patiently and achieved it.

@Youseeme172: Literally started from ground with nothing but determination and grit! His

discipline and principles are his major driving force. He is extremely talented.