Indian-American strategist Dr Ashley Tellis arrested by FBI over classified defense documents

Highlights:

Dr Ashley Tellis, a 64-year-old Indian-American strategist, was arrested by the FBI for allegedly retaining classified U.S. defense and State Department documents.

Investigators reportedly recovered over a thousand pages of top-secret and secret material from his Virginia home.

He serves as a senior fellow and Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Washington, D.C.

Tellis previously worked as Special Assistant to President George W. Bush on the National Security Council and helped design the Indo-U.S. Civil Nuclear Deal between 2005 and 2008.

He has authored essays critical of Indian foreign policy, including America’s Bad Bet on India (2023) and India’s Great-Power Delusions (2025).

The arrest of Dr Ashley Tellis, a prominent Indian-American foreign policy strategist, by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has led to widespread discussion in both the United States and India. Tellis, who has been a key figure in shaping U.S.-India relations for over two decades, is accused of unlawfully possessing classified national defense information. The case has raised questions about national security, confidentiality in policymaking, and the political interpretations emerging from both sides of the world.

Who Is Dr Ashley Tellis?

Dr Ashley Tellis is a well-known expert in international affairs, specializing in South Asia, defense strategy, and U.S.-India relations. Born and educated in Mumbai, he currently serves as a senior fellow and Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Washington, D.C. Over his long career, he has worked with both Republican and Democratic administrations in the United States and has been a key advisor on strategic and defense matters.

Tellis served as Special Assistant to President George W. Bush on the National Security Council and played a critical role in developing the Indo-U.S. Civil Nuclear Deal between 2005 and 2008. His contributions to defense policy and diplomatic engagement made him one of the most influential voices on U.S.-India strategic cooperation.

FBI Investigation and Charges Against Dr Ashley Tellis

The FBI’s arrest of Dr Ashley Tellis followed a months-long investigation into the alleged mishandling of classified information. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Tellis accessed sensitive files from both the U.S. State Department and the Department of Defense, made copies, and stored them in his Virginia home. Investigators reportedly recovered more than a thousand pages of top-secret and secret documents.

An FBI affidavit revealed that Dr Ashley Tellis had been under surveillance for a considerable period. During this time, he reportedly met with officials from the Chinese government, a detail that has intensified public and political interest in the case. The Justice Department has charged him with unlawful retention of classified national defense materials, a serious violation of federal law.

Political Reactions in India

The arrest of Dr Ashley Tellis has triggered sharp political debate in India. Economist and PMEAC member Sanjeev Sanyal commented on X (formerly Twitter), “Irrespective of what the FBI finds on Tellis, we Indians should be clear that he was not a ‘scholar’ but a deep state asset.” His statement reflected the suspicion that Tellis’s international connections could have influenced his policy views.

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya accused Tellis of being part of “forces working against India” and “celebrated by the Opposition,” pointing to his past interviews with journalists critical of the Modi government.

Opposition leaders, however, pushed back. Priyanka Chaturvedi of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) said, “Tellis was neither an Indian expert, nor of South Asia, just a sellout to the highest bidder.”

Former diplomat K.C. Singh described Dr Ashley Tellis as “an outstanding analyst of diplomacy and defence” and questioned whether his arrest was politically motivated, asking if it was “revenge for past criticism” of the Trump administration.

Professional Background and Influence of Dr Ashley Tellis

The professional record of Dr Ashley Tellis reflects a long-standing role in shaping global strategic thinking. Over the years, he has written extensively on defense policy, geopolitics, and U.S.-India relations. His 2023 essay America’s Bad Bet on India argued that New Delhi was unlikely to side completely with Washington against Beijing. In 2025, his article India’s Great-Power Delusions criticized Indian foreign policy and generated strong reactions from political circles in New Delhi.

Analysts note that Tellis’s independent views often challenged dominant political narratives. His arrest has therefore reopened debate on how dissenting voices within policy circles are treated, especially those dealing with international relations.

Confusion Over Identity: Another Dr Ashley Tellis

Following news of the arrest, confusion briefly arose because another individual named Dr Ashley Tellis, an Indian academic, writer, and LGBTQ+ activist, was mistaken for the arrested strategist. The academic Dr Tellis, a professor of gender studies and postcolonial literature in India, clarified that he has no connection to the espionage case or U.S. defense matters.

This clarification was important, as both individuals share the same name but work in entirely different fields — one in global strategic affairs, the other in literary and cultural studies.

Ongoing Developments and Broader Implications

The investigation into Dr Ashley Tellis continues under the supervision of the U.S. Department of Justice. His case is being closely watched by policymakers, diplomats, and analysts in both Washington and New Delhi. The allegations — involving classified national defense information and possible contact with foreign officials — are serious and could carry significant legal penalties if proven.

In India, the case has deepened political divisions over how to interpret Tellis’s work and legacy. While some view him as a scholar who crossed professional boundaries, others regard him as a victim of political overreach.

As the inquiry moves forward, Dr Ashley Tellis remains a central figure in the conversation on how sensitive information is handled by scholars and strategists involved in U.S. foreign policy. His career, which once symbolized cooperation between the United States and India, is now under scrutiny — raising broader questions about trust, transparency, and the responsibilities of those who operate at the intersection of academia and statecraft.