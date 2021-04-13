SUPERMARKET chain Asda will donate £100,000 to food redistribution charity FareShare to support Muslim charities and community groups across the UK during Ramadan.

Through this partnership, Asda enables hundreds of vulnerable families access to food, which might otherwise have gone to waste, through the 11,000 charities and community groups FareShare supports, the company said in a statement.

Besides, community champions will be able to donate £10,000 worth of food and goods to support Muslim communities locally through Asda stores.

Jo Warner, Asda’s senior director of community said: “Through our work with FareShare, we’re supporting vulnerable families and providing meals to those most in need. Food is to be shared and enjoyed and is often a central part of bringing communities together, especially during important religious festivals such as Ramadan.

“I know many are hoping for a small family gathering to share pre-fasting and post-fasting meals as restrictions ease and this donation will enable community groups to provide food and support for so many families that may be struggling with food security.”

Asda invested in FareShare’s infrastructure over the past three years through its ‘Fight Hunger Create Change’ programme.

The retailer had funded new warehouses and refits which helped the charity to redistribute an additional 71 million meals since 2018 and support an additional 4000 charities to be able to receive food donations, the statement added.

Lindsay Boswell, FareShare chief executive, said: “Demand for our service has never been higher and unfortunately we anticipate it will remain high for some time – but thanks to the support of Asda, we’re proud to be working hard to get good food to Muslim communities and faith groups throughout the Ramadan and all year round.”

Andy Brown, community development leader at Oasis Hub Hobmoor, which is served by FareShare Midlands, said: “When the schools were closed from March to August, we basically turned it into a food distribution hub, delivering about 200 food parcels every week.

“Our aim is that no child or adult, no one in Yardley, should go hungry. We’ve heard back from people that the delivery service was really a lifeline, people couldn’t have survived without it and there is still a huge need out there.”