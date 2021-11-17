SUPERMARKET chain Asda hosted a special event to mark Diwali 2021 last week at Benk + Bo Bakery in Aldgate.

As part of the event, a special tasting menu created by Radhika Howarth of @radikalkitchen consisting entirely of foods that can be found on Asda’s shelves was showcased.

Many influencers, food bloggers, media personalities and people from the culinary world have participated in the event, Asda said in a statement.

The festivities commenced with a brief welcoming speech from Catherine McKenna, buying manager for World Foods at Asda, before Radhika stepped forward to talk about the menu.

“People have asked me how I have managed to cook such a variety for ASDA’s Diwali Fiesta and if it was a big effort. But it’s been easy with Asda’s wide range to create dishes that are simple to put together by using ingredients from the World Foods aisle as well as frozen section, full of flavour,” she said.

She also spoke about how pleased she was to be working with Asda and to be hosting an event in person again.

Radhika’s Chana Samosa Chaat Shots, a warm starter based around samosas bought from Asda’s frozen section, herby cubes of spice encrusted Paneer Tikka, and Italian inspired Arancini Balls with a desi spice twist were served to the guests.

A Navratan Pulao studded with chopped nuts and raisins and a decadent, layered parfait of Gulab Jamun and Shrikhand were also on the menu, the statement added.

According to Asda, all five of the recipes served during the event could be easily recreated from the supermarket’s range of ingredients.

The company said that it is committed to expanding its range and better serving the minority communities of the UK.