Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is grabbing headlines quite often these days. He was recently in news for announcing his debut directorial project, followed by his business venture in association with business partners Bunty Singh and Leti Blagoeva and then link-up rumours with actress Nora Fatehi.

He is now in news for a viral selfie wherein he is seen posing with popular Pakistani actor Sadia Khan.

For those not in the know, Sadia has a slew of successful projects to her name, but she is mostly known for her role in both seasons of the critically acclaimed Pakistani drama series Khuda Aur Muhabbat, based on the novel of the same name written by Hashim Nadeem. The show also stars Imran Abbas Naqvi in the lead role, who plays her love interest.

Sadia shared the photo with Aryan on her Instagram Stories and wrote in the caption, “Throwback to the New Year’s Eve.”

In the picture, she is dressed resplendently in a black dress and a black coat, while Aryan is seen clad in blue jeans, a red T-shirt, and a white jacket.

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan announced his first Bollywood project on social media on 6 December. It will be bankrolled by his father, Shah Rukh Khan, under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment. He shared a picture of a clapboard with ‘Red Chillies Entertainment’ written on it, along with a script that had his name printed in bold letters.

“Wrapped with the writing…can’t wait to say action,” he wrote in the caption.

While Aryan is gearing up to commence his directorial venture, his father is waiting for the release of his much-anticipated film Pathaan, scheduled to hit cinemas on January 25, 2023. The action thriller, directed by Siddharth Anand, also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.