Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s bail plea was rejected by on Wednesday (20) by the Mumbai Special NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances). On Thursday (21), the actor visited Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai to meet his son.

News agency ANI, tweeted the video of the actor entering the jail premises and wrote, “#WATCH Actor Shah Rukh Khan reaches Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail to meet son Aryan who is lodged at the jail, in connection with drugs on cruise ship case #Mumbai.”

They further tweeted, “Mumbai | According to new COVID19 guidelines, starting from today, relatives and advocates can meet prisoners and under trial inmates inside the Arthur Road Jail premises.”

After the bail plea got rejected by the Mumbai Special NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances), Khan filed the bail application in Bombay High Court, and the hearing of the same will take place on 26th October.

Aryan was arrested on October 3 following a raid on the Goa-bound cruise ship. He was in the NCB’s custody for a few days and was later sent to judicial custody.