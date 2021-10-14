Mumbai Special NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) court on Thursday (14) reserved order for October 20 on the bail application of Aryan Khan and others.

News agency, ANI tweeted, “Drugs on cruise matter | Mumbai Special NDPS court reserves order for 20th October on bail application of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha.”

According to ANI, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Anil Singh, in his final submission to special NDPS court, stated, “When we are considering a case under an NDPS act, the scheme and the object of the act must be taken into consideration…because it’s affecting the nation. From time to time straight action is taken. NCB is working day and night and dealing with drugs in serious manners.”

“My four to five officers were beaten a few days back not in this case but another case, so I am saying it is affecting the society and college students in particular. The younger generation is the future of the country. It’s the land of Mamata Gandhi, we should stop the circulation of the drug. We are looking into the chain, transition. We are in the primarily stage and it’s a case of conspiracy we are investigating,” he added.

On October 3, Khan was arrested following a raid on the Goa-bound cruise ship. He was in NCB’s custody for a few days and was later sent to judicial custody for 14 days. Last week a bail plea was filed by Khan was rejected by a Mumbai court.