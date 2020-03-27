Fashion brand Armani said on Thursday it would start making single use medical overalls for hospital workers at all its Italian factories.

The group – whose brands include Giorgio Armani and Emporio Armani – said they would be used for “the individual protection of healthcare workers engaged in the fight against the Coronavirus disease.”

Founder Giorgio Armani has donated 2 million euros ($2.2 million) in recent weeks to hospitals around Italy, including Bergamo and Piacenza in the hard-hit north, the company said.

The company operates four factories in Italy, a spokeswoman told AFP. Like many other fashion brands, Armani has in recent years moved much of its production out of Italy to other countries where labour costs are lower.