Arjun Kapoor is currently busy with the shooting of Ek Villain Returns and the actor has decided to take a break from social media as he is all set to shoot some important scenes of the film.

On Monday (18), Kapoor posted on his Insta story, “Time to disappear.”

A trade source told ANI, “He is currently shooting some very important scenes for Ek Villain 2 and he wants to completely surrender to the process. He will be vanishing from social media for the next 4-5 days till he doesn’t finish this important shooting sequence.”

Directed by Mohit Suri, Ek Villain Returns also stars John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria. It is a spiritual sequel to the 2014 release Ek Villain which starred Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh.

Ek Villain Returns was slated to release in February 2022, but it has now been postponed to 8th July 2022.

Talking about other films of Kapoor, the actor will be seen in movies like Kuttey and The Lady Killer. The former was announced a few days ago.

While making an announcement about The Lady Killer, Kapoor had tweeted, “Isme Thrill hai. Romance Hai. Emotion Hai. Suspense Hai !!! Presenting to you, #TheLadykiller. A thrilling, nerve-racking love story & my most ambitious film yet. Thank you my director #AjayBahl for your belief in me. Produced by #BhushanKumar @ShaaileshRSingh #KrishanKumar.”