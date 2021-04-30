As the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc in several parts of India, Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor and his sister Anshula Kapoor have been silently aiding the coronavirus relief efforts. With their online celebrity fundraising platform, Fankind, the brother-sister duo raised over 10 million and has helped over 30,000 people and their families in need.

“The pandemic has made us stare at an abyss of suffering. It has made us all step forward and help as many people as possible in our own, unique way. Anshula and I have tried to contribute through Fankind. I am happy that we have helped about 30,000 people pan India and raised 1 crore (10 million) to help aid those in crisis,” the actor committed to making a positive impact tells a publication.

He goes on to add, “From monthly ration kits to hot meals, to cash in hand for migrant workers, to providing hygiene kits for COVID-19 prevention, the initiative has managed to touch the lives of many and hopefully has helped them in a small way to fight the virus and its far-reaching devastating impact.”

Kapoor, who made his acting debut with Yash Raj Films’ Ishaqzaade (2012), reveals that he has put in his life’s savings for the cause. “I had invested my life’s savings for this venture and it makes me proud that the platform has supported those in serious need in these desperate and trying times,” he concludes.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor is waiting for the release of his next film Sardar Ka Grandson. Also starring Rakul Preet Singh and Neeta Gupta in important roles, the film is scheduled to be released on streaming media giant Netflix soon.

The actor next stars in the horror-comedy film Bhoot Police, co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yami Gautam, and action thriller Ek Villain Returns, alongside John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria.

