After seeing several people storing their perfumes in their bathrooms, a fragrance expert ‘Professor Perfume’ Emelia, stating she ‘can’t take it anymore’ took to TikTok to issue a stark warning to all perfume lovers about the places they should never keep their fragrances.

The TikTok video which has now gone viral with 5.2 million views shows Emelia pointing to aesthetically pleasing bathroom shelfies with perfumes asking “do you see anything wrong with these photos? It’s come to my attention that no one on Tiktok or Pinterest knows the proper way to store perfume,” she notes.

This mistake of improper storage of expensive perfume which gets wasted as a result could supposedly be costing shoppers hundreds of pounds, forcing them to buy more, the Manchester Evening News informs.

Emelia explains, “If you keep your perfume in the bathroom when you shower, all of the steam, all of the constant temperature fluctuations are going to spoil your perfume a lot faster than if you store them correctly.”

The perfume enthusiast also warns against keeping your perfumes on your dresser and windowsill too, and offers the best alternatives that will keep your fragrances fresh for ‘years.’

She is quoted as saying, “Store your fragrance in a cool dry dark place. I always recommend your closet or a dresser drawer. Some people keep them in the fridge – you don’t have to go that far – but when you store them correctly, they will last you for years and years.”

According to an earlier report in Fragrancex, perfume bottles can be like mini chandeliers, when the sun hits them rainbows and crystalline visages are sprayed across your bedroom. But no matter how pretty it looks, your perfume bottles should not be kept as a centerpiece on your dresser.

Apparently, the introduction of light can break down the scent’s makeup and can even melt its bottle if it’s made of plastic.

Therefore, to avoid any kind of alteration to the sensitive DNA of a fragrance, it’s best to store your bottle in a place that is free of natural or artificial light as doing this will reportedly make your perfume last for a longer time.

Additionally, though it’s called eau de toilette, your fragrances should not be stored in the bathroom.

Fragrances need to be stored in a dry place, and bathrooms have extreme humidity and temperature fluctuations which is extremely damaging to perfumes.

Therefore, to store your perfume safely, choose a closet or cupboard outside of the bathroom.

Apparently, water destroys a fragrance. The humidity present in a bathroom can affect a fragrance’s makeup which in turn can bring about unwanted chemical reactions.

According to experts, a room with a dehumidifier can be an ideal place to store your perfumes as it will prevent your perfumes from evaporating.

Speaking about the ideal place to store your perfumes, fragrance expert and head of marketing at The Fragrance Shop, lember Gordon, adds, “Your fragrances may look pretty on your vanity or bathroom shelf, but fragrances can break down in fluctuating temperatures or humidity.

“If a fragrance gets hot and cold a lot, this causes it to ‘sweat’, and condensation can get into the fragrance and cause unwanted chemical reactions to occur, which can ruin your favourite scent.

“Instead of storing your scents in the bathroom or on your desks, bedside tables, etc., preserve them by storing them in a cool dark place, such as a cool drawer away from direct sunlight.”

Another safe place for your fragrances as mentioned earlier is your fridge. However, you need not store your perfume along with your veggies, meat, and cheese.

You can choose to store them in a mini fridge that is specifically meant to keep your beauty products like perfume, skincare, and other makeup products fresh.

However, experts inform that though perfumes can be stored in the fridge without any real concern, once cold, it is best to maintain the cold temperature, as fluctuations are not good for the scent.

You also need to pay attention to the type of fragrance you are storing in the fridge.

Parfum, esprit de parfum and eau de parfum are the most concentrated and most delicate forms. They are also the most expensive.

Since they have the highest concentration of ingredients, these types of fragrances are the most sensitive to extremes in temperature, therefore, the intense cold of a fridge could turn out to be a very costly mistake, informs an earlier report in the National News site.

Taking everything into account, experts are of the opinion that if you want your fragrance to stay with you till the last drop, the best way to store it is in a dark and dry place, such as inside drawers or boxes, in pretty much the same way we treat our jewels and other precious things.