Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas challenges Elon Musk on USAID funding: “Stop me if you can”

By: Vibhuti Pathak

Date:

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 03: Employees and supporters gather to protest outside of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) headquarters on February 03, 2025 in Washington, DC. Elon Musk, tech billionaire and head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), said in a social media post that he and U.S. President Donald Trump will shut down the foreign assistance agency. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas Challenges Elon Musk with Bold USAID Funding Claim

Amid an ongoing crackdown on the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) by US President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas has thrown a bold challenge at the tech billionaire.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Indian-origin entrepreneur suggested he is looking to secure $500 billion in funding from USAID, daring Musk to prevent him from doing so.

Srinivas’s post came at a time when Musk has been vocal against USAID, labeling it a “criminal organization”, while Trump has intensified efforts to shut it down.

Srinivas frequently engages in banter with Elon Musk on social media, and this latest post has sparked significant buzz online. Many users reacted to his remarks with amusement, while others criticized his stance.

One user commented:
“They have well under $10B secured. I have that on good authority [sic].”

Another user added:
“LOL better do it fast! [sic].”

Some found humor in Srinivas’s approach, saying:
“You are hilarious. I like your sense of humor while being a great entrepreneur [sic].”

Others compared his words to Musk’s infamous “funding secured” tweet from 2018 regarding Tesla, writing:
“He said ‘Funding Secured’ just like that one guy did! Oh ho ho, you’re in big trouble, pal. Wait until Elon hears about this! [sic].”

A few users warned him, stating:
“Don’t give challenge to him, tomorrow Perplexity can be banned [sic].”

Another added:
“Now I am perplexed! [sic].”

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is a federal agency responsible for international humanitarian aid and development. According to the Congressional Research Service (CRS), USAID funds various projects worldwide, providing assistance to:

  • Non-governmental organizations (NGOs)
  • Foreign governments
  • International organizations

Its focus areas include poverty alleviation, education, and healthcare.

Both Donald Trump and Elon Musk have expressed strong opposition to USAID’s international spending, arguing that the U.S. government should cut down on foreign aid.

Musk has frequently called USAID inefficient, questioning its role and operations. Trump, on the other hand, has taken an even harsher stance, stating:
“USAID has been operated by ‘radical left lunatics’ and was getting away with ‘tremendous fraud.’”

As the political battle over USAID continues, Srinivas’s remarks have added another layer of intrigue to the debate. Whether his challenge was serious or purely sarcastic remains unclear, but it has certainly grabbed global attention.

