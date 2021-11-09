After ruling the big screens, Raveena Tandon is now all set to make her digital debut with Netflix’s series Aranyak. The series will start streaming on the digital platform from 10th December 2021.

Tandon took to Twitter to make an announcement about it. She tweeted, “Ek aisi kahaani jiske piche chupe hain kayi aur kahaaniyaan. Jaanna chahte hain aap? Watch #Aranyak on December 10, only on Netflix. #AranyakOnNetflix @NetflixIndia @ashutoshrana10 @paramspeak @zakirhussain9 @meghna1malik #CharuduttAcharya #SiddharthRoyKapur @rohansippy.”

Netflix India shared the teaser of the series and wrote, “Everything is not as it seems. Keep your eyes peeled and try not to blink because it’s coming soon. #Aranyak is coming to Netflix on December 10th. #AranyakOnNetflix @TandonRaveena @ashutoshrana10 @paramspeak @zakirhussain9 @meghna1malik #CharuduttAcharya #SiddharthRoyKapur.”

Well, the teaser is interesting, and apart from Tandon, Aranyak also stars Ashutosh Rana, Parambrata Chatterjee, and Meghna Malik.

Talking about other projects of Tandon, the actress will be seen in K.G.F: Chapter 2 which also stars Yash and Sanjay Dutt. It is slated to release on 14th April 2022. While it’s a Kannada film, it will be dubbed and released in various languages like Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.