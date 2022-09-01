Apple CEO Tim Cook has said that the company will donate to flood relief and recovery efforts in flood-hit Pakistan.

“The floods in Pakistan and surrounding areas are devastating humanitarian disasters. Our thoughts are with those that have lost loved ones, the many displaced families, and all those affected. Apple will donate to relief and recovery efforts on the ground.” Cook wrote on Twitter.

Activist Malala Yousafzai thanked the Apple CEO for ‘providing support to Pakistan in this very difficult time’.

Earlier this year, the US firm offered aid to families affected by the crisis in Ukraine.

Over 30 million people have been affected by floods that cover a third of the country following record monsoon rains, with hundreds of thousands made homeless. Half of the victims are women and girls. According to estimates, over 1,100 people have lost their lives.

As per UNICEF, more than three million children are in need of humanitarian assistance and at increased risk of waterborne diseases, drowning and malnutrition due to the most severe flooding in Pakistan’s recent history.

