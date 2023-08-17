Apple TV+ announces release date for Riz Ahmed’s ‘Fingernails’

Apple TV+ has announced the release date for its much-anticipated original film Fingernails, starring Riz Ahmed in the lead role.

The film is slated to debut in limited theatres on October 27, followed by its premiere on Apple TV+ on November 3, the makers announced.

In addition to Ahmed, the romantic drama stars Jessie Buckley, Riz Ahmed, Jeremy Allen White, and Luke Wilson.

“Anna and Ryan have found true love. It’s been proven by a controversial new technology. There’s just one problem: Anna still isn’t sure. Then she takes a position at a love testing institute, and meets Amir,” reads the logline as per the makers.

Fingernails comes from writer-director Christos Nikou and marks his first English-language film. He has previously made the critically acclaimed Apples.

The film is co-written by Nikou, Stavros Raptis, and Sam Steiner.

In addition to Nikou, Fingernails is backed by Cate Blanchett, Andrew Upton, Coco Francini for Dirty Films, and Lucas Wiesendanger for FilmNation Entertainment.

The film is executive produced by Glen Basner, Milan Popelka and Alison Cohen, Ashley Fox, Kevin Lafferty, and Jerome Duboz.

As mentioned above, the film will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, November 3, 2023.

