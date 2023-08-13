22.3 C
London
Sunday, August 13, 2023
Subscribe
HomeBusinessApple supplier Foxconn to increase India investment to $550m
Business

Apple supplier Foxconn to increase India investment to $550m

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

UK News

Top doctor warns more NHS strikes likely due to Sunak’s stance on pay

A top medical professional has cautioned that the unyielding...
Cricket

Pandya seeks more responsibility from batsmen after win over Windies

INDIAN captain Hardik Pandya called on his batsmen to...
Entertainment

Manoj Bajpayee to star in and produce ‘Bhaiyaaji’

Actor Manoj Bajpayee is set to headline the action-drama...
Entertainment

‘I dedicate this award to Reema Kagti’: Vijay Varma on winning Best Actor at IFFM

Vijay Varma, one of the most talented actors in...
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Punjab 95’ removed from Toronto Film Festival lineup

Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Punjab 95 has been under the radar ever since...

THE board of directors of FIT Hon Teng Ltd (Foxconn) approved the investment of $400 million (£315m) in Telangana, southern India, its India representative V Lee said in a social media post.

Taiwan-based contract manufacturer Foxconn is Apple’s biggest supplier.

“…FIT Singapore’s proposal to make a capital injection of $400m to Chang Yi Interconnect Technology (India) Private Limited, which is held by FIT Singapore as to 99.99 per cent of the capital stock,” FIT Hon Teng informed the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Friday (11).

Posting the company’s disclosure on his social media handle, Lee said: “Moving so fast, Telangana! Another $400m is coming.”

Reacting to the post, Telangana minister for IT and industries K T Rama Rao tweeted on Saturday (12) saying the fresh investment proposal is in addition to the already committed $150m (£118m) earlier.

“Our friendship with Foxconn Group remains steadfast, each of us delivering on mutual commitments. With total infusement of $550m (adding previous $150m), FIT is poised to deliver on its promises in Telangana. This once again proves Telangana Speed,” Rama Rao posted on Twitter.

Rama Rao had earlier posted that Foxconn’s investments in Telangana will create 25,000 direct jobs in the first phase.

Electronics major Foxconn Interconnect Technology in May laid the foundation for a new electronics manufacturing facility in Telangana as part of its investment in the state.

The proposed electronics manufacturing facility at Kongara Kalan near Hyderabad is a milestone for the Taiwanese firm’s global expansion strategy – diversifying its global manufacturing base, a press release had earlier said.

The proposed facility will serve as a hub for Foxconn’s operations in Telangana allowing the firm to expand its production capacity, it said.

Earlier this year, Foxconn Technology Group chairman Young Liu along with senior officials of the company met Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Hyderabad.

(PTI)

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Deloitte to resign as Adani’s auditor after flagging transactions

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Top doctor warns more NHS strikes likely due to Sunak’s stance on pay

UK News 0
A top medical professional has cautioned that the unyielding...

Pandya seeks more responsibility from batsmen after win over Windies

Cricket 0
INDIAN captain Hardik Pandya called on his batsmen to...

Manoj Bajpayee to star in and produce ‘Bhaiyaaji’

Entertainment 0
Actor Manoj Bajpayee is set to headline the action-drama...

Popular

Top doctor warns more NHS strikes likely due to Sunak’s stance on pay

UK News 0
A top medical professional has cautioned that the unyielding...

Pandya seeks more responsibility from batsmen after win over Windies

Cricket 0
INDIAN captain Hardik Pandya called on his batsmen to...

Manoj Bajpayee to star in and produce ‘Bhaiyaaji’

Entertainment 0
Actor Manoj Bajpayee is set to headline the action-drama...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc