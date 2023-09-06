Applause Entertainment, Zindagi announce strategic partnership for South Asian content creation

Production companies Applause Entertainment and Zindagi on Wednesday announced a strategic partnership with the aim to create a diverse slate of South Asian stories across various genres.

Applause Entertainment, owned by the Aditya Birla Group, is led by managing director Sameer Nair. The banner has some of the most critically acclaimed shows such as Scam 1992 and its follow-up Scam 2003, Criminal Justice, and Rudra to its credit.

Launched in 2014, Zindagi instantly attracted viewers across the country with its syndicated content, also including Pakistani series such as Humsafar, Noor Bano, and Sadqay Tumhare as well as original shows like Churails, Dhoop Ki Deewar, and Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam.

The partnership reunites Nair and Zindagi head Shailja Kejriwal after they worked together for television with shows, including Kaun Banega Crorepati and Star Bestsellers.

“Working with Shailja Kejriwal is like revisiting a cherished chapter of our creative journey. Our shared vision and passion for storytelling have always been the driving force of our partnership.

“Now, with the world as our canvas and the OTT stage as our platform, we’re thrilled to collaborate once more, bringing the rich tapestry of South Asian content to a global audience,” Nair said in a statement.

Kejriwal, chief creative officer of special projects at Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, said working with Nair after a decade feels like homecoming to her.

“I’m thrilled to team up with him in this new era of content creation. Zindagi’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of South Asian storytelling backed by Punit Goenka’s vision & continued support has remained unwavering.

“With Sameer’s pioneering spirit and the legacy of iconic shows, coupled with Applause Entertainment’s innovative zest, we’re poised to create content that not only resonates across borders but sets new benchmarks in South Asian storytelling,” she added.